Rain makes way for full rainbow in east Regina

Those commuting in east Regina Wednesday evening would’ve been witness to a spectacular display of colours in the dark rainy sky.

A full length rainbow was observed on the city’s outskirts at around 5:45 p.m. – while the myriad display was also visible as far away as the Saskatchewan Legislature.

A time-lapse video of the sighting can be viewed using the video player above.

Even with clear and sunny skies – a 30 per cent chance of showers remains for Regina.

Despite constant rainy conditions throughout the week, the City of Regina has only received a total of 10.1 millimetres of rain since Monday.