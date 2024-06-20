REGINA
Regina

    • Rain makes way for full rainbow in east Regina

    Those commuting in east Regina Wednesday evening would’ve been witness to a spectacular display of colours in the dark rainy sky.

    A full length rainbow was observed on the city’s outskirts at around 5:45 p.m. – while the myriad display was also visible as far away as the Saskatchewan Legislature.

    A time-lapse video of the sighting can be viewed using the video player above.

    Even with clear and sunny skies – a 30 per cent chance of showers remains for Regina.

    Despite constant rainy conditions throughout the week, the City of Regina has only received a total of 10.1 millimetres of rain since Monday.

