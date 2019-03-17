

CTV Regina





RCMP have located and arrested 27-year-old Alvin Lawrence Sunshine in relation to a reported kidnapping.

According to police, Sunshine was found at a residence on the Ochapowace First Nation on Saturday. Police asked for the public’s help in locating Sunshine on Friday.

He has been charged with multiple offences in relation to a kidnapping that allegedly happened at a property south of Melville in July of 2018. Charges include break and enter to commit kidnapping, use a firearm to commit kidnapping and three counts of theft.

Sunshine will appear in Yorkton Provincial Court on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.