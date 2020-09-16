REGINA -- A portion of Highway 16, near Springside, Sask., was blocked on Wednesday evening due to an ongoing police investigation.

RCMP said the investigation is taking place approximately eight km west of the community, in a release. Police said detours were put in place.

The release said there is no risk to public safety, but there will be an increased police presence in the area. Motorists can expect delays through the evening.

No further information was provided by RCMP. It said updated information will be provided as it becomes available on Thursday.