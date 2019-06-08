

CTV Regina





Yorkton City RCMP and STARS Air Ambulance responded to a serious collision north of Yorkton on Highway 9.

According to STARS, one person was transported to the Regina General Hospital.

Public are being advised to take alternate routes if possible.

RCMP say the investigation is expected to take a significant amount of time, and that the highway will be closed.

Drivers in the area are to pay close attention to emergency workers while they complete their work.