YORKTON -- The Saskatchewan RCMP is searching for a prisoner who walked away from a work crew near Yorkton nearly a week ago.

Zachary Hahn, 23, is around 5’9”, 174 lbs with blue eyes and brown hair. His hair is shaven and he was last seen wearing a grey bunny hug and toque. He is known to visit Regina frequently.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local police service, or submit an anonymous tip to Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers.