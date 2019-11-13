RCMP search for prisoner who walked away from job site near Yorkton
Zachary Walter Hahn is pictured in this RCMP photo.
Published Wednesday, November 13, 2019 10:18AM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, November 13, 2019 12:00PM CST
YORKTON -- The Saskatchewan RCMP is searching for a prisoner who walked away from a work crew near Yorkton nearly a week ago.
Zachary Hahn, 23, is around 5’9”, 174 lbs with blue eyes and brown hair. His hair is shaven and he was last seen wearing a grey bunny hug and toque. He is known to visit Regina frequently.
Anyone with information is asked to contact their local police service, or submit an anonymous tip to Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers.