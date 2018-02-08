RCMP searching for perogies stolen from Ukrainian Catholic Hall
The Ukrainian Catholic Church in Canora is shown on Feb. 8, 2018 (Stefanie Davis / CTV Yorkton)
Canora-Sturgis RCMP are asking for help finding some perogies that went missing from the Ukrainian Catholic Church in Canora late in January.
RCMP say perogies and other food from the church on January 25. They don't know if the suspects were in a car or on foot.
Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.