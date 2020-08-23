REGINA -- Customers of Real Canadian Superstore can soon expect to wear a mask when they enter the store.

Starting on Saturday, all Superstores in the city will be mandating masks.

As well, No Frills will soon have the same requirement starting on Saturday.

These are the latest retail chains to enact the policy.

Recently, Walmart has required customers to wear masks.

It has also become mandatory to wear masks in Winners, HomeSense and Marshalls.