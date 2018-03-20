

City officials, provincial leaders and community members gathered at the Mâmawêyatitân Centre on Monday to discuss reconciliation in the Queen City.

It was the first public event for Reconciliation Regina. The group began in April of 2017. It’s working to encourage, promote and take action on truth and reconciliation initiatives at the local level.

The group is aiming to create more public awareness about reconciliation in Regina and assist communities in moving forward with the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s 94 calls to action.

The treaty commissioner of Saskatchewan says meeting like this are desperately needed in the province.

“I don’t want to have to be seeing another family go through heartache, like we’ve seen in the Boushie cases and Tina Fontaine cases,” Commissioner Mary Culbertson said. “The education of treaties and the awareness of them can lead to reconciliation. It might not happen in my lifetime or in your lifetime, but I sure hope it happens in my grandchildren’s lifetime, because that’s what we’re all working towards here. We want a better place to live together for our grandchildren.”

Culbertson also wants the rural communities to join in the reconciliation discussions. She is asking those communities to reach out to her.

With files from CTV Regina's Creeson Agecoutay