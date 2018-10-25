

CTV Regina





Regina police haven’t handed out any tickets at red light cameras in the city for years.

The cameras came down in 2016 and were never replaced.

Three intersections are supposed to have cameras — Saskatchewan Drive and Albert Street, Albert Street and Parliament Avenue, and Lewvan Drive and Dewdney Avenue. The cameras were removed two years because they were worn out. The city planned to replace the old cameras with new equipment, but so far there aren’t any in place.

“(I’m) disappointed that we haven’t moved forward as quickly as we could,” Mayor Michael Fougere said. “We have a committee with the police service, SGI and the city of Regina looking at the right technology to use.”

The cameras are expected to be re-installed next months.