Regina apartment blaze leaves 1 in hospital: Regina fire

Members of the Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) responded to a fire on Friday that left one person in hospital.

Firefighters responded to the “working fire” in a multi-family unit on Froom Crescent in east Regina around 11 p.m. on Dec. 9.

Crews had completed their searches of the apartment building by midnight.

Mobile Crisis was on the scene to support displaced residents affected by the blaze.

One person was transported to the hospital, according to Regina fire.

RFPS did not disclose the victim’s injuries.