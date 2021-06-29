More people will be able to take advantage of the water during the current heat wave as Regina Beach has unveiled its new access mat and waterwheels floating beach chair, allowing people with mobility issues to access the sand and water.

The mat is 200 feet long and runs from the change rooms right to the water.

The floating beach chair will allow those with mobility issues to feel the cool water as they float. People will be able to borrow the chair for up to four hours at a time.

Linda McEachern, whose daughter was in a car accident 26 years ago and is now in a wheelchair, said it’s great to finally see her daughter enjoying the water safely.

“My daughter has not been on the beach in 26 years,” McEachern said. “She has been out here since she was a baby and so now we can get back on the beach and into the water.”

Janey Davies, a member of the Accessibility Mat Committee, said it was a long road getting to launch the items, but said every dollar is worth it for those that are finally able to access the water.

“I did a little bit of crying already this morning,” Davies said. “When I can see the opportunities for people to be able to come to a place that they love warms my heart.”

Davies hopes that this is the first step in a series of improvements for everyone to access the beach.

“We just got the ball rolling,” she said. “Maybe it’s time everybody recognizes that we need this. We need to make this accessible to everyone.”