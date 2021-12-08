Regina Christmas display fundraises for wildlife rehabilitation centre

An annual Regina Christmas lights display is fundraising for a local wildlife rehabilitation centre.

As the Christmas season continues on a brisk pace, many Regina homeowners are setting up their Christmas decorations for all to see. And on 500 King Street, a merry display of decorations is like no other.

Paul Mansfield and James Scharnatta have been setting up the ever-growing display for around 10 years.

“It started because we’ve got a tiny little house and we had no room for a Christmas tree and I have to have a Christmas tree,” said Mansfield. “So, we put it up in the gazebo with a penguin and polar bear and then the madness hit and then we just kept buying more and more stuff.”

Five years ago, the pair decided to use their display for good and started accepting donations for local charities.

The charity this year is the Salthaven Wildlife Rehabilitation & Education Centre, which all the donations at this year’s display will go to. Besides supporting a good cause, the pair just loves that the display has the ability to lighten up somebody’s day.

“When that first family comes in and they do that ‘Wow!’ you know?” said Scharnatta. “They’re taking pictures, they’re having fun, and they have those big smiles on their faces. That just makes my Christmas.”

Winter Wonderland’s display is unique because it allows anyone to walk through and experience all the decorations up close.

“You know lots of these places you can drive by but you can’t really walk through it,” said Scharnatta, “So that’s why we started opening up the back yard for people to be able to walk through because there’s not really that many walk-through places.”

The pair have been putting on the display for around 10 years. As more people found out about it, they starting leaving small gifts of appreciation for putting on the seasonal show. This gave Mansfield and Scharnatta the idea of fundraising.