Regina city council votes to reduce tax on movie theatre tickets
Regina City Council voted in favour of reducing the amount of tax placed on movie theatre tickets with the idea of scrapping the tax completely by 2024.
A 10 per cent amusement tax is placed on commercial cinema admission fees. Council voted to slash the tax in half to five per cent.
“Last week at executive it was acknowledged that we have to bring it down,” said Mayor Sandra Masters.
However, councillors stopped short of approving the bylaw amendment at Wednesday’s council meeting.
The bylaw needed unanimous approval to pass in its third reading. Counc. Bob Hawkins was the sole vote against the bylaw.
Council will vote on the bylaw amendment at their next meeting on Oct. 12. Once the bylaw passes, the amusement tax will drop to five percent.
Regina and Winnipeg are the only two cities in Canada to have an amusement tax on movie theatres, making cinemas in both municipalities some of the highest taxed theatres in the country.
“We have been writing the province and the city for six months on this issue,” said Michael Paris, a member of the Movie Theatre Association of Canada.
“Every incremental cost impacts the ability of people crossing the threshold into the theatre. We need to remain a competitive environment to continue to get film with our partners in distribution but at the end of the day we need people in our locations.”
In the 2022-23 provincial budget, the Saskatchewan government approved a six per cent PST expansion on recreational activities including concerts, sporting events and movie theatre tickets beginning Oct. 1.
Even when council passes the bylaw and lowers the amusement tax to five per cent, the city’s cinemas will still face the highest amount of taxes among their Canadian counterparts at 16 per cent.
If all things continue to plan, Masters said the amusement tax will be eliminated on Jan. 1, 2024.
“In the meantime, we may look at expanding it to (other tickets) to understand whether or not it’s a funding source for tourism and events,” she said.
“We do not have a lot of funding sources other than a mill rate increase, which is very restrictive."
INFLATIONARY INCREASES TO LEISURE PASSES
Council voted in favour of increasing leisure service fees across the city.
Administration recommended an “inflationary increase” based on the Consumer and Municipal Price Indexes to service and admission fees for sport, culture, golf and recreation facilities in Regina.
The city has not addressed recreation fees since 2018 when council approved admission costs through to the end of 2020.
“Recreation services are now returning to near pre-pandemic levels and the costs of providing recreation services are increasing,” according to a city report.
“The proposed increase will assist in maintaining cost recovery levels while ensuring that prices remain affordable for Regina residents.”
Council approved a two per cent inflationary increase in 2023 and a three per cent increase in both 2024 and 2025.
“The proposed fee increase ensures cost recovery levels will remain relatively stable, customer impact will be minimized, and consistency with other providers and municipalities will be maintained,” the report stated.
For example, a one-month family leisure pass will cost $107.68 as of January 2023. The price will rise to $110.92 in January 2024 and $114.25 in January 2025. Those prices do not include taxes.
The city will continue to offer an affordable access program for residents who experience financial barriers to accessing recreational services.
According to administration, the fee increases will bring in approximately $675,000 in new revenue over three years.
MINIMUM PARKING REQUIREMENTS STAY STATUS QUO FOR NOW
Parking continues to be a controversial topic in the city with lengthy council discussions about apartment parking lots proving to be no different.
After several reports, along with requests for more data, city council is no further ahead in its decisions around minimum parking stall requirements.
Regina’s current bylaw requires one parking stall per unit in multi-unit, apartment style buildings in suburban areas.
At Wednesday’s meeting, council discussed a supplemental report that stems from an initial report requested in January 2021.
The report outlines potential implications for three minimum parking scenarios in suburban areas. The scenarios are:
- Maintaining current minimum parking requirements of one stall per dwelling unit
- Eliminating minimum parking requirements
- Increasing minimum parking requirements from one to 1.5 stalls per dwelling unit
The report looked into national parking trends as well as demand at two different apartment locations in Harbour Landing and the Greens neighbourhood. City workers performed on-site visits at these locations. One site visit took place during working hours on a weekday and the other took place on a weekend
Administration did not find parking issues from the study and reported that there was “ample availability and no obvious illegal parking, although less available during the weekends.”
Counc. Lori Bresciani questioned why administration did not perform site visits during evening hours when more people would be home from work.
Bresciani made an amendment asking administration to file another report that looks at the implications to increase parking requirements for apartments in suburban areas based on proximity to transit, unit type and visitor parking requirements.
“I have family who wants to visit me. They can’t park anywhere,” Bresciani said.
“Parking is an essential piece of how we live.”
Evan Lascue, vice-president of planning for Avana Developments, spoke against an increase to parking requirements.
He would like to see developers allowed to determine their own parking requirements based on street parking availability and access to transit in the area.
Lascue said it is an “insufficient use of land” if parking stalls sit unused, even if they are for visitors.
Councs. Andrew Stevens, Cheryl Stadnichuk and Shanon Zachidniak voted against Bresciani’s amendment.
Stadnichuk and Stevens both want to eliminate parking stall minimums and leave it up to developers to decide.
In 2019, council voted to reduce minimum parking requirements from 1.5 stalls to one stall per unit.
According to administration’s supplemental report, not enough time has passed to fully assess the results of reducing the minimum parking from 1.5 stalls to one stall.
The report added there is very little data in North America that shows the implications of eliminating minimum parking requirements. Re-instating minimum parking requirements from one to 1.5 stalls would contradict current North American trends and increase housing costs, the report said.
Bresciani’s amendment passed. Administration is expected to report back to council in Q2 of 2023.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Many trapped in Florida as Ian heads toward South Carolina
Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through flooded streets Thursday to save thousands of Floridians trapped after Hurricane Ian destroyed homes and businesses and left millions in the dark. The destruction began to come into focus a day after Ian made landfall in Florida as one of the strongest hurricanes ever to hit the U.S.
Helium shortage 4.0 continues, and it's not just bad for party balloons
A global helium shortage that began last year continues today, disrupting various helium-reliant industries from predicting the weather to making semiconductors and detecting gas leaks in ships.
Queen Elizabeth II's cause of death revealed as hundreds line up in Windsor to pay respects
Hundreds of royal fans lined up outside Windsor Castle for the chance to pay their final respects to Queen Elizabeth II as the chapel where the late monarch was buried opened to the public Thursday for the first time since her death. The queen's death certificate says the 96-year-old monarch died of old age.
BREAKING | Toronto Blue Jays clinch playoff spot
The Toronto Blue Jays locked up a playoff spot Thursday afternoon without taking the field, securing a berth when the Boston Red Sox defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-3.
BREAKING | Winnipeg man who fatally stabbed his 3-year-old daughter ineligible for parole for 18 years
A Winnipeg father who fatally stabbed his three-year-old daughter won’t be eligible for parole for 18 years, a judge ruled Thursday afternoon.
Pierre Poilievre's complaint didn't influence 'Diagolon' leader's arrest: RCMP
The RCMP says Jeremy MacKenzie's arrest was not influenced by Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's request to have the Mounties look into comments about his wife.
'80 per cent of immigrants go to Montreal, don't work, don't speak French': CAQ immigration minister
Quebec's immigration and labour minister claims that newcomers to the province "go to Montreal, don't work, and don't speak French," though he later tweeted he expressed "his thoughts badly."
1 in 4 Ontario farmers contemplated suicide in past 12 months: study
There’s no way around it — Farming is one of the most stressful occupations on the planet. “Seventy six per cent of farmers are self identifying as having moderate to high stress levels. In general, that is much higher stress levels than the general population,” said Ontario Federation of Agriculture President Peggy Brekveld.
FinTok: How TikTok is changing financial literacy in Canada
Financial TikTok – or FinTok – has become one of the most popular trends on the platform, and is emerging as a go-to resource for Gen Z and millennial audiences looking to learn how to invest, budget or even spend more wisely.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. stabbing rampage victim says she feels 'blessed' to be alive
A 26-year-old woman injured in a stabbing rampage on James Smith Cree Nation says she doesn’t know why she was attacked.
-
Saskatoon worker's serious injury results in $50,000 fine for company
A worker's serious injury has resulted in a hefty fine for a Saskatoon company.
-
Saskatoon police charge 8th person in missing woman's presumed homicide
Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) has arrested and charged another suspect in the Megan Gallagher homicide case.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Winnipeg man who fatally stabbed his 3-year-old daughter ineligible for parole for 18 years
A Winnipeg father who fatally stabbed his three-year-old daughter won’t be eligible for parole for 18 years, a judge ruled Thursday afternoon.
-
Addressing threats to politicians, Indigenous business leadership and Winnipeg awards on campaign trail
Plenty of news coming from the mayoral campaign Thursday will multiple candidates sharing their latest plans.
-
Manitoba's deficit shows signs of improvement: report
Despite a looming economic slowdown or recession, Manitoba’s red ink may be shrinking.
Calgary
-
2-year-old girl fatally injured in southeast Calgary neighbourhood, man in custody
An investigation is underway into the suspected Thursday morning homicide of a little girl in a southeast Calgary neighbourhood.
-
Airdrie, Alta., man looks back on 5 years since Las Vegas mass shooting
Trevor Hachey and his wife Tryphena love live music and go to as many concerts as they can. They used to look for seats closest to the stage – now, they look for seats closest to the door.
-
Province, physicians look for staffing and capacity solutions as COVID-19 spreads
Both the provincial government and the Alberta Medical Association say they're ready to collaborate to help the strained health system as a busy autumn approaches.
Edmonton
-
Alberta doctors, government sign new funding agreement
After several years of negotiations, Alberta doctors and the province have reached an agreement.
-
Leduc introduces $1,000 fines to curb catalytic converter thefts
The City of Leduc has made an amendment to its Business Licence Bylaw in an attempt to curb catalytic converter thefts.
-
Alta. family on road trip in Florida ends up with front-row seat to U.S. hurricane
A St. Albert family's months-long, escape-the-Canadian-winter road trip to Florida has them currently hunkering down as tropical storm Ian makes its way onto South Carolina.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Toronto Blue Jays clinch playoff spot
The Toronto Blue Jays locked up a playoff spot Thursday afternoon without taking the field, securing a berth when the Boston Red Sox defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-3.
-
Ontario's minimum wage goes up this weekend. Here's what you need to know
Ontario’s minimum wage goes up this weekend. Here's what you need to know.
-
More than $65M worth of drugs seized, 20 people arrested following major Ontario bust
A major investigation into an organized group allegedly involved in a host of criminal enterprises has led to the arrest of 20 people and the seizure of tens of millions of dollars worth of drugs in Ontario, police say.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa homeowners lose thousands to absent contractor
A number of Ottawa homeowners want swift action after they allege a man they hired to perform major heating and cooling work took their money months ago without completing or—in some cases—even starting the jobs.
-
Human remains found at Vanier apartment building
Construction crews working at an apartment building in Vanier have uncovered human remains at the site.
-
Former Ottawa police chief Vern White resigns from Senate
Former Ottawa police chief Vern White is leaving the Senate about a decade after being appointed to the job.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | B.C. unveils strategy for improving strained health-care system, including promised medical school
The B.C. government has announced dozens of measures designed to address critical staffing issues in the province's health-care system, which include expanding the roles of pharmacists and paramedics.
-
Number with COVID-19 in B.C. hospitals rising as officials plan for fall surge
The day after B.C. health officials laid out their plans for dealing with an expected surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations this fall, the latest data shows such a surge may already be underway.
-
Police release sketch of suspect after youth assaulted in Abbotsford
Police in Abbotsford have released a sketch of a man after a youth was allegedly assaulted in the city last month.
Montreal
-
Family files $2.7-million lawsuit over Indigenous woman's death in Quebec hospital
The family of an Indigenous woman who was mocked by staff as she lay dying in a Quebec hospital in September 2020 filed a lawsuit Thursday seeking nearly $2.7 million in damages.
-
CAQ minister could remain in cabinet despite comments about immigrants
Despite his widely denounced comments about immigrants, Quebec Immigration Minister Jean Boulet could keep a seat in cabinet if the Coalition Avenir Quebec is re-elected Monday, leader Francois Legault said Thursday.
-
Prime Minister Trudeau visits storm-damaged Quebec islands, promises aid for region
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited Quebec's Iles-de-la-Madeleine today, promising federal support for the archipelago hammered by post-tropical storm Fiona last weekend.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. warns of drought conditions in multiple regions
Little to no rainfall over the past five weeks in several areas of British Columbia has prompted a warning from the Ministry of Forests about drought. The ministry says Vancouver Island, the inner south coast and the northeast corner of the provincehave reached the second-most severe level of drought on a five-point rating scale.
-
Man in wheelchair hit by truck in Nanaimo, airlifted to hospital with serious injuries
A man in a wheelchair was airlifted to hospital in Vancouver on Wednesday after he was struck by a pickup truck in Nanaimo, B.C. Mounties are still investigating the cause of the crash near the intersection of Railway Avenue and Fifth Street.
-
Volunteer fire department returns to Vancouver Island village after 4-month suspension
Residents of a village on the northwest coast of Vancouver Island can breathe a sigh of relief now that volunteer fire services have been reinstated in the community. The Village of Zeballos announced its volunteer fire department had been re-activated in a statement Wednesday.
Atlantic
-
'Patience is wearing thin,' for Maritimers who question if utilities ready for storms
Some Maritimers who lost power for days after post-tropical storm Fiona are questioning whether power utilities have properly prepared their grids for the powerful storms that are increasingly battering the region.
-
'This is our top priority': Nova Scotia Power continues efforts to get the province back online following Fiona
As Nova Scotia continues its clean up and restoration efforts after post-tropical storm Fiona left damage throughout the province, the focus remains on clearing trees and debris and getting the province back online.
-
Financial relief on the way for Nova Scotians affected by Fiona
Nova Scotians in need of financial aid following post-tropical storm Fiona can now apply for assistance from the provincial government.
Northern Ontario
-
Northerners unhappy with Enbridge rate hike on Oct. 1
Enbridge gas tells CTV News that its five per cent rate hike on Oct. 1 will cost its customers in northeastern Ontario an extra $160 a year, on average. And people in Timmins are unhappy.
-
North Bay raises ‘Every Child Matters’ flag ahead of Truth and Reconciliation Day
The City of North Bay raised the ‘Every Child Matters’ flag Thursday afternoon in a ceremony honouring Canada’s survivors and victims of the residential school system.
-
Sudbury police seek suspect in U-Haul hit-and-run
Greater Sudbury Police have gone public with their search for a suspect wanted in a Sept. 17 incident that left a woman with serious injuries.
Kitchener
-
Grandson charged with second-degree murder in death of Viola Erb
Erb, the co-founder of one of Canada’s largest trucking companies, was found dead inside her Baden, Ont. home on Saturday.
-
Newborn twins separated while being treated for meningitis
A Kitchener couple is devastated after their twin newborns are both being treated for bacterial meningitis.
-
Data of 70,000 students stolen during hack: WRDSB
Waterloo Region District School Boardsays they’ve confirmed the data of around 70,000 students was stolen during a cyberattack nearly three months ago.