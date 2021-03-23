REGINA -- Regina Mayor Sandra Masters says the City of Regina will be closing city-run recreation facilities, following additional public health measures from the provincial government.

The province introduced more restrictions Tuesday. The new measures ban private indoor gatherings and force restaurants to move to take-out and delivery. Venues including banquet and community halls, conference facilities, arts venues, museums, libraries, live theatre, cinemas, arcades, bowling and science centres will also be forced to temporarily close.

Masters announced the city will be closing its recreation facilities to the public for the time being after the province’s update Tuesday. The closures will take effect Sunday.

Closures include city-owned rinks, aquatic centres and the fieldhouse.

The mayor said this will not impact the WHL hub in the city – or outdoor spaces like playgrounds.

“We're encouraging people going outdoors – it looks like we're getting some relatively decent weather for the next ten days,” said Masters. “When you're going outdoors, remain with your family bubble and if you can wear a mask if you're going to be around other people. Still socially distance, make sure your hands are washed."

Masters called this an unprecedented time – she added the city needs to make an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19 and variants of concern.

UNIVERISTY OF REGINA MOVES BACK ONLINE

The University of Regina put a temporary pause on in-person classes Tuesday, in response to the latest public health measures.

The U of R said only a limited number of students were participating in classes on campus. Instruction for those classes will move online until April 12.