REGINA -- The Saskatchewan government has expanded public health measures for Regina and area due to rising COVID-19 rates.

All private indoor gatherings are restricted to immediate household members, effective immediately. People who live alone will be allowed to meet with one household of fewer than five people.

Effective Sunday, all restaurants and bars must close for in-person dining; take-out and delivery is still allowed.

All non-essential indoor locations that had a 30 person limit must close.

Venues including banquet and community halls, conference facilities, arts venues, museums, libraries, live theatre, cinemas, arcades, bowling and science centres will also be forced to temporarily close.

According to the province, a travel advisory has been issued for Regina and the surrounding communities. Travel is not recommended in or out of the city unless “absolutely necessary.”

Places of worship will continue to have a 30 person limit.

The government is “strongly recommending” that everyone in Regina and area work from home if they are able to.

The updated public health order and new recommendations apply to the city of Regina and the following communities and RMs: Belle Plaine, Pense, Grand Coulee, Lumsden Beach, Regina Beach, Craven, Lumsden, Edenwold, Pilot Butte, White City, Balgonie, Kronau, Davin, Gray, Riceton, RM of Lajord, RM of Edenwold, RM of Sherwood, RM of Pense and the RM of Lumsden.

The new public health order will remain in effect until April 5.

More to come...