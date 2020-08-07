Advertisement
Regina Correction Centre reports inmate death
Published Friday, August 7, 2020 11:45AM CST
Regina Correctional Centre is pictured in this file photo.
REGINA -- The Regina Correctional Centre reported the death of an inmate that occurred on Thursday night.
A news release from the province said a man who was on remand was found unresponsive in his cell, and was declared dead at 7:20 p.m.
The province said the death was not related to COVID-19 and that an internal investigation is underway.