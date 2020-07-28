REGINA -- Regina police have charged two men after completing an investigation into drug trafficking in the city, with one of the men being an employee at the Regina Correctional Centre.

The charges stem from multiple search warrants that were conducted on Friday by the Regina Police Service drug unit, according to a news release.

Officers searched a residence on the 4600 block of East Primrose Green Drive, two vehicles and a farm northeast of the city.

Police said officers seized substances that are believed to be cocaine, fentanyl, liquid codeine and another unidentified powder substance.

As well, police found a loaded gun, drug paraphernalia and more than $50,000 in cash.

As a result of the investigation, police have charged 27-year-old Stephan Carlise Raheem-Cummings of Brandt County, Ont. and 30-year-old Ayad Adeeb Badi of Regina.

The men have been charged with being in possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

A spokesperson with the Ministry of Corrections and Policing confirmed to CTV News that Badi is an employee at the Regina Correctional Centre.

The charges stem from alleged criminal activities outside the workplace, the spokesperson said. They couldn’t comment further because the matter is under investigation.

Badi has also been charged with possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Raheem-Cummings has been charged with other drug trafficking offences, as well as being in possession of proceeds of property that were obtained by crime over $5,000.

He faces three charges for possession of firearms and ammunition contrary to a prohibition order and for failing to comply with a probation order.

He has been charged with careless storage of a firearm, possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, possession of a loaded or restricted firearm, possession of a weapon, and for carrying a concealed weapon.