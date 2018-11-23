

CTV Regina





Warning: This story contains graphic details

A Regina doctor has agreed to relinquish his medical licence after he was charged with unprofessional conduct, including allegations of sexual boundary breaches.

The Regina Police Service has confirmed that Dr. Sylvester Ukabam has been charged with four counts of sexual assault. Police first received a complaint about the doctor in July of 2017. A woman said Dr. Ukabam sexually assaulted her while he said he was conducting a physical exam, even though she said the examination was both unnecessary and unwanted. Three other women also shared similar stories, involving the same suspect, while he was working as a physician. He was arrested on Thursday without incident.

Police say that while they don’t usually share an accused person’s employment, this case is an exception because being a doctor places Dr. Ukabam in a position of authority over his patients.

According to the Saskatchewan College of Physicians and Surgeons, Dr. Ukabam will give up his licence effective December 9, 2018. After that, he has agreed not to practice medicine anywhere in the world again.

Until December 9, he has agreed not to practice on female patients without a practice monitor present, and will have a sign posted letting patients know of that requirement. He will also not perform physical examinations on female patients, and will not perform any procedures that require physical contact with patients.

Dr. Ukabam currently practices in downtown Regina.

He will make his first court appearance on the charges on December 31.