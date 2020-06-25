REGINA -- Regina Drive-In Movies is being forced to close its doors after this weekend, the company said in a Facebook post.

The post said the Drive-In will not have access to movies for July and August, because the studios have pulled their licensing. These measures are in place to protect the commercial theatres when they reopen.

The company said its only solution would be to move 30 to 40 km away from a commercial theatre. This would make it more difficult to sell tickets.

“We are extremely disappointed in this decision but unfortunately, there is nothing we can do,” the post said.

Regina Drive-In Movies says it is planning to offer services to community groups and small towns. More details about these programs will be available in the future.

The final three nights of shows will be June 26, 27 and 28.