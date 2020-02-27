REGINA -- The Regina Folk Festival (RFF) has parted ways with Sandra Butel, the long-time artistic director and CEO for the festival.

RFF president Melissa Biro confirmed the move in a statement to CTV News on Thursday.

"We will not be discussing personnel matters at this time," Biro added.

In a separate statement, Butel confirmed to CTV News she is no longer with RFF. She said she can not say anything more at this time based on advice from her legal counsel.

Biro says planning is still underway for the 2020 Regina Folk Festival, set to take place Aug. 7 to 9 in Victoria Park.