Regina German Club A/C unit destroyed, management believes it was dismantled for metals

Staff members at the Regina German Club are still in disbelief after their new A/C unit was destroyed.

"It was all dismantled here and presumably taken that way,” said Kerri Van Loosen, the club manager.

It happened on Wednesday when workers were trying to install the unit. The machine they were using was not strong enough to hold the unit, so they decided to stop the work and pick things back up on Thursday.

In a matter of hours, the unit was broken by unknown vandals.

"It was new to us, it was a second hand one but none the less was going to suit our purposes. This is definitely a big set back for us,’ said Van Loosen.

"These people that did it to me acted like scavengers, they were in and out. They scoped and had a plan of action ready."

Unfortunately, security footage does not show the attackers clearly, but management believes it was trashed for the metals within the unit.

They did file a police report shortly after.

Get the CTV News app for Regina breaking news alerts and top stories

“Copper theft is a significant concern. Thieves target metals due to their value, but the cost of repairing and replacing stolen copper and other metals often exceeds the value of the metal itself. Residents and business owners are encouraged to secure their properties, and report any suspicious activities to police,” Regina Police Service said in a statement to CTV News.

"We need some bigger action taken as far as reprimand. They need to be held accountable,” Van Loosen added.

The club is working with their insurance company on the next steps. They hope to have a new A/C unit replaced in the near future.