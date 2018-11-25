

CTV Regina





A home on the 1600 block of Montague Street was hit with several bullets Saturday night.

Police arrived on the scene around 11:15 p.m. after receiving a report of gunshots.

No one was injured in the incident, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.