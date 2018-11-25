Regina home hit by several bullets
CTV Regina
Published Sunday, November 25, 2018 10:38AM CST
A home on the 1600 block of Montague Street was hit with several bullets Saturday night.
Police arrived on the scene around 11:15 p.m. after receiving a report of gunshots.
No one was injured in the incident, and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.