REGINA -- The Regina Humane Society took to social media to celebrate more than 90 adoptions in three weeks.

On Facebook, the shelter shared photos of empty housing rooms with a post thanking the community for its dedication to homeless animals.

“”Your continued support of the Society over the past weeks has been truly astounding,” the post reads. “Your continued support moving forward will ensure that no shelter pet is forgotten – no matter what.”

The post said that the number of pets up for adoption is low however there are dozens of animals who will be up for adoption in the near future.

The Regina Humane Society continues to offer all adoptions at a reduced rate during the COVID-19 pandemic.