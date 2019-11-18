REGINA -- A 28-year-old man has been charged after being found in a stolen truck with weapons and drugs.

Around 2 a.m. on Saturday, a canine officer found a suspicious pick-up truck in the 0-100 block of Mikkelson Dr. The grey pickup truck sped off when officers turned on lights and sirens.

Police kept the vehicle in sight until a spike belt could be deployed. The truck continued to travel, and drove through a chain link fence in the 1900 block of Montague St. The driver took off on foot and was tracked down by canines. The suspect obeyed a verbal warning from an officer and surrendered himself from a shed. The truck, a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado, was stolen out of Yorkton.

Nicholas Gregory Kernaz, 28 of Regina is charged with flight from a peace officer, dangerous driving, possession of stolen property, possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace and possession of a scheduled substance (methamphetamine).

He appeared in court on Monday.