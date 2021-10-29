Regina man charged with forcible confinement in home invasion

REGINA -

A 25-year-old Regina man is facing robbery and forcible confinement charges after a home invasion.

At about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Regina police were called to the 700 block of King St. for a report that three women had been tied up, held at gun point and robbed.

Police learned that about an hour earlier, a suspect entered the apartment, tied up the victims and pointed what appeared to be a long-barrel rifle at them.

The victims were not physically hurt, but the suspect did take the womens’ purses and phones before fleeing.

The investigation led to a high-risk vehicle stop around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, in the area of Park St. and 12th Avenue East.

Police said initially three men were taken into custody. Two were interviewed and released without charge while the third man, 25, was charged with three counts of forcible confinement, robbery, disguise with intent and five other charges.

He made his first court appearance on Friday.