REGINA -- RCMP have arrested and charged a Regina man with possession and accessing child pornography.

The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit searched a home in Regina on Nov. 15. Child pornography was discovered and a computer, digital storage devices and a mobile phone were seized.

Daniel Longpre, 61, is charged with possession and accessing child pornography.

He will appear in court on Jan. 7 at 9:30 a.m.