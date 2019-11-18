Regina man charged with possessing, accessing child pornography
(File photo)
Published Monday, November 18, 2019 10:32AM CST
Last Updated Monday, November 18, 2019 10:57AM CST
REGINA -- RCMP have arrested and charged a Regina man with possession and accessing child pornography.
The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit searched a home in Regina on Nov. 15. Child pornography was discovered and a computer, digital storage devices and a mobile phone were seized.
Daniel Longpre, 61, is charged with possession and accessing child pornography.
He will appear in court on Jan. 7 at 9:30 a.m.