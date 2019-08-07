

Regina police say a 49-year-old man is facing charges for sexual assault against a 12-year-old girl.

Christopher Cameron Duke of Regina is charged with two counts of sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age, two counts of sexual interference and two counts of anal intercourse.

RPS members attended a home on the morning on Aug. 1 after a report of a sexual assault that happened there the night before. Police arrested Duke without incident.

“There is potential that other victims exist unreported,” RPS said in a press release. “Duke has travelled across Canada, and was in Esterhazy from November of 2018 to February of 2019, and travelled from Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta to Dawson Creek and Taylor, British Columbia, in June and July, 2019. Duke also has a campsite at Craven Country Campground.”

Police say his movements were not limited to these areas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.