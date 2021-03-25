REGINA -- A Regina man was handed a ticket for hosting a gathering early on Thursday morning contrary to the Public Health Order, according to the Regina Police Service (RPS).

In a release, RPS said it was called to a residence in 4300 block of McMillan Drive due to a complaint of an indoor gathering, shortly after midnight. When officers arrived on scene, they confirmed 11 people were inside the home.

Private gatherings among multiple households are currently banned in Regina as part of measures recently introduced to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

A man who lives at the home was issued a $2,800 ticket, police said.