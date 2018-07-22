

Josh Diaz, CTV Regina





One Regina man hopes to raise money for families, while honouring his own.

Dave Driver’s father passed away roughly two and a half years ago, after a brief battle with colon cancer. In honor of his father, Driver is heading to Banff to hike to the top of his father’s favourite mountain; Mount Rundle.

“My dad always loved the mountains,” said Driver. “Almost as much as he loved his family.”

But before he left to Banff, his sights set on accomplishing the eight-hour hike. Driver saw an opportunity to share his father's love for family with others.

“I really wanted to make this special,” explained Driver. “To really mean something.”

“Something my dad would be proud of.”

Driver started a GoFundMe page, with all the proceeds going to the Children's Wish Foundation.

Within eight weeks, the fundraiser reached its goal of $2,000 dollars.

Unfortunately for Driver, those eight weeks also held something else. In the time since he started fundraising, Driver suffered a torn ACL in his left knee, an injury that will require corrective surgery.

Still, Driver says he is going to make it to the summit, despite what he believes his dad would say.

“He would probably call me a dumbass for trying,” laughed Driver. “My dad was not the hiking type.”

“I’m still going to do it though,” said Driver.

Driver says reaching the top of the mountain means more than just passing on the donations, but passing on his father’s values as well.

“He was always giving back,” said Driver. “And I’ve done my best to follow in his footsteps.”

Driver is set to climb Mount Rundle on July 27th.