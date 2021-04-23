REGINA -- The Saskatchewan government reported 245 new COVID-19 cases Friday, along with 296 recoveries and one death.

The person who died was in their 60s and from the Regina zone.

There are 186 COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the province; 52 people are in the ICU. There are 35 COVID-19 patients in Regina ICUs. This is the second time this week the ICU in Regina has hit this number, the highest amount seen so far.

According to the province, labs identified an additional 170 cases that are variants of concern (VoC). As of Thursday, 5,691 VoC have been identified in the province.

There were 9,801 vaccines administered Thursday. So far, 382,135 doses have been given in the province.

More to come...