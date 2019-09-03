

The Regina Police Service says a man and a woman have been charged with a number of crimes relating to a stolen SUV and swiped identity documents found upon search of the vehicle.

Police say a black Jeep Grand Cherokee was reported stolen last Thursday, and was found Sunday evening.

Officers then followed the vehicle to the 700 block of Victoria Ave. where the two occupants were arrested at a nearby business without incident.

The stolen vehicle was searched and police seized a backpack containing a number of stolen identity documents.

Crystal Desnomie, 40, faces a total of 36 charges including theft of a motor vehicle, 19 counts of property obtained by crime under $5000 including license plates, mail and cheques and over a dozen other charges related to possession of stolen identity documents and credit cards.

Campbell Thomas Bellegarde, 45, is charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5000 and breach of undertaking.

Both of the accused made their first court appearance on these charges in Regina Provincial Court Tuesday morning.