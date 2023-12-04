Regina Pats players deliver 2,433 stuffed animals throughout city following annual teddy bear toss game

Members of the Regina Pats delivered more than 2,400 stuffed animals to kids throughout the community on Monday following another successful teddy bear toss game Saturday night.

Players delivered stuffed animals at the Regina General Hospital pediatric unit as well as Seven Stones Community School, Sacred Heart Community School and Corronation Park Community School.

Stuffed animals will also be delivered by the Salvation Army to various other locations in and around Regina.

Regina’s own Sam Oremba scored the “teddy bear” goal for the Pats on Saturday night that led to an eventual 6-5 shootout win over the Swift Current Broncos. Captain Tanner Howe had scored the goal the previous two years.

The Pats will be back at the Brandt Centre Friday and Saturday night with games against the Kamloops Blazers and Kelowna Rockets.