    • Regina picks new police chief with Alberta, U.K. experience

    The Regina Police Service (RPS) has officially announced who will become its next chief of police.

    Farooq Hassan Sheikh comes to RPS from the Alberta Sheriff’s Service where he served as the chief of the organization since 2021.

    According to an RPS news release, Sheikh has over 31 years of experience in law enforcement – serving in senior leadership roles in the London Metropolitan Police and West Midland Police in the U.K.

    In addition, Sheikh served as a member of the Calgary and Central Saanich Police Services.

    Sheikh also holds a master's degree in criminology.

    “Chief Sheikh is honoured to be serving the citizens of Regina and leading the incredible employees of the Regina Police Service,” Jada Yee, chair of the Regina Board of Police Commissioners, said in the release.

    “His extensive work with diverse communities and his passion for collaboration will serve our city well.”

    Sheikh is set to begin his role as the 19th chief of the Regina Police Service on Dec. 1, 2023.

    Deputy Chief Dean Rae previously served as the interim chief of RPS following Chief Evan Bray’s retirement on June 30, 2023.

