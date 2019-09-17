

CTV News Regina





The Regina Police Service is home to many tools to fight crime in our community, but it’s looking to add plane to its arsenal.

“We're going to have to put together a business case, have a discussion with the board of police commissioners to determine if this is something we think has kind of a risk benefit analysis in our city," RPS Chief Evan Bray said.

Saskatoon Police Service has an air support unit of six officers who patrol in pairs during peak crime periods. The team is able to respond to everything from missing persons to murder suspects on the run.

"We've called the Saskatoon aircraft down a couple times to help us on calls for service. They also help the RCMP and surrounding communities in Saskatoon," Bray said.

RPS would like an aircraft to track motorists who take off on police. Twenty five years ago, there were approximately 12 cases annually. Today that number is closer to 500.

"We need to have more conversation about. I think there would be some benefit but there are lots of needs in a community as well so it's how far we can get to the top of that list," Bray said.