Regina police investigate death of injured man
Published Sunday, March 7, 2021 3:32PM CST
The sign in front of Regina Police Headquarters is pictured in this file photo. (Brendan Ellis/CTV News)
REGINA -- Regina police are investigating the death of a man on Sunday.
According to a news release from the Regina Police Service, officers were called to a home in the 100 block of St. John St. regarding an injured man early Sunday morning. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say there are no further details that can be shared at this time, but anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Regina police or Crime Stoppers.