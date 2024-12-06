Regina police investigate homicide after woman dies in hospital from gunshot wounds

Regina police are investigating the city’s fifth homicide of the year after a woman died from apparent gunshot wounds.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of Argyle Street around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday with a report of a seriously injured woman, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

When officers arrived, they found the woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Paramedics took her to hospital, but she died from her injuries on Friday.

The RPS Major Crimes Unit and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating.

Anyone with any information or video surveillance of the area between Dec. 2 and Dec. 3 is asked to contact police or Regina Crime Stoppers.