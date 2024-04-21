Regina police investigating after bear mace incident disrupts FNUC Powwow

The Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking for the public's help following a bear spray incident that disrupted an event at the Brandt Centre.

According to a news release, officers were dispatched at around 9:35 p.m. to 1701 Lewvan Drive for a reported weapons offence.

Police said the report claimed several people were assaulted with bear spray.

By the time officers arrived at the scene, residents were seen leaving the Brandt Centre.

No major medical incidents occurred as a result of the incident, according to a message from REAL District.

“As with all ticketed events, attendees are subject to a bag search upon entrance and this protocol will continue throughout the remainder of the Powwow,” the message read.

Police say witnesses described the suspect as a young man.

The First Nation University of Canada Powwow (FNUC) released a short statement over social media – cancelling planned festivities for Saturday night following the incident.

Due to the incident – the program was delayed until 11 a.m. Sunday.

“We unfortunately had that incident but we were able to work with the elders and pray for that individual within our ceremonies,” Cherish Jean-Baptiste, interim chair of the powwow committee told CTV News. “Also we[‘re working] closely with the Brandt Centre as well as the Regina police to make sure incidents like that don’t happen in the future.”

REAL added in its message that it’s collaborating with organizers and RPS to ensure there is appropriate security and a police presence at the event.

Anyone who may have information to assist police in their investigation is asked to contact RPS or Crime Stoppers.

--With files from Hallee Mandryk.