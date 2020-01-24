Regina police investigating death on Dewdney Ave.
Published Friday, January 24, 2020 11:22PM CST
A Regina police cruiser is seen in this file image.
REGINA -- The Regina Police Service and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating the death of a man, who was found critically injured at a residence in the 4400 block of Dewdney Ave. on Friday afternoon.
Officers were dispatched at approximately 1:23 p.m. for a property check of a residence in the area. When police arrived, they discovered a man who was in medical distressed.
EMS were called to the scene, and transported the man to hospital, where he was pronounced dead at approximately 4:28 p.m.
The death investigation continues. Anything with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service or Crimestoppers.