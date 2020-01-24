REGINA -- The Regina Police Service and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating the death of a man, who was found critically injured at a residence in the 4400 block of Dewdney Ave. on Friday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched at approximately 1:23 p.m. for a property check of a residence in the area. When police arrived, they discovered a man who was in medical distressed.

EMS were called to the scene, and transported the man to hospital, where he was pronounced dead at approximately 4:28 p.m.

The death investigation continues. Anything with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service or Crimestoppers.