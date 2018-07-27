The Regina Police Service has issued a formal apology to Simon Ash-Moccasin, after police arrested him using unnecessary force in 2014.

Ash-Moccasin was arrested on Dec. 10, 2014 in downtown Regina. He said two officers were looking for a suspect who had stolen a television. They detained him, even though he did not match the description of the suspect.

Ash-Moccasin filed a complaint against Regina police with the Public Complaints Commission.

Police have formally acknowledged that Ash-Moccasin suffered from the force used against him in the arrest. Ash-Moccasin said Friday that he has accepted the apology from police, and that police are taking corrective steps to prevent the same situation from happening again.

“It is our hope that through this incident and the training implemented; the Regina Police Service will emerge as a stronger and more responsive organization,” Ash-Moccasin said.

He added that he is pleased with the outcome so far in the case.

“We’re being heard as Indigenous people,” he said.

Bob Hughes with the Saskatchewan Coalition Against Racism agreed that it was a positive outcome after a long struggle for Ash-Moccasin.

“Outcomes like this show how important it is that complaints are positive, that complaints can lead to positive change,” he told reporters on Friday.

In a statement, Regina police said they are increasing cultural competency training. They will be focusing on the history of Indigenous people, including the 60’s Scoop and Truth and Reconciliation.