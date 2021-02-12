REGINA -- The Regina Police Service has issued its 18th ticket under the Saskatchewan Public Health Act after a woman disobeyed public health orders.

In a release, police said on Thursday they received a complaint of an unwanted guest at a home in the 800 block of Elphinstone Street just after 5 p.m.

According to the RPS, officers confirmed a woman living at the home had been having several guests come and go – a violation of the current public health measures.

The woman was issued a ticket for $2,800.