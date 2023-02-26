Regina police looking for 3 suspects in armed robbery

The Regina Police Service is calling on the public for information following an armed robbery on Friday night.

Officers were called to a business in the 5000 block of 7th Avenue just before 9 p.m., police said in a news release.

The police said three suspects, one armed with a rifle, entered the business and demanded money.

They left with the cash and drove away in a dark vehicle that police say may have been a Mazda 5.

Nobody was injured in the robbery, according to the release.

Police say the suspect with the rifle wore a black jacket with white strings on it and the hood pulled up. He had light blue jeans, black shoes, a black face mask and black gloves. The rifle had a black barrel and a wooden stock.

The second suspect had a black 22 Fresh hoodie with white writing on the front and the hood up. He wore black pants, black shoes and a black face mask, the police said.

The third suspect was also wearing a black jacket with the hood up, darker colored jeans, white shoes and a black face mask.

Anyone with information in relation to the robbery is asked to call the Regina police or Crime Stoppers.