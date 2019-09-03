

CTV News Regina





Regina police are looking for information about a 34-year-old man who has been missing since last month.

Tyler James West, 34, was last seen on Aug. 21 on Bennett Drive, police said in a news release.

West is described as a white man around 5'9" tall with a medium build. He is bald with a beard, police said. He may have been driving a 2012 grey Cadillac CTS with a Saskatchewan licence plate 267 GKH.

Police say they don’t think West has come to any harm, but want to locate him to ensure he is safe.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.