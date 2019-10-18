REGINA -- Regina police officers put some new skills to the test this week, rescuing an owl caught in a net.

Wow! Talk about skills you never thought you'd use in police work! Great job, Cst. Cooper! Does your new friend have a name? Whooo has a suggestion? https://t.co/3WZp4rBs1Y — Regina Police (@reginapolice) October 18, 2019

“Some careful work to keep both her and themselves safe, resulted in a successful rescue,” Chief Evan Bray said in a tweet.

The owl was taken to local wildlife rescue Salthaven West, who will work to get her back into the wild.