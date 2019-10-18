Regina police officers rescue owl caught in net
Regina police rescued this owl after she was caught in a net (Twitter: evanjbray)
Published Friday, October 18, 2019 8:56AM CST
REGINA -- Regina police officers put some new skills to the test this week, rescuing an owl caught in a net.
“Some careful work to keep both her and themselves safe, resulted in a successful rescue,” Chief Evan Bray said in a tweet.
The owl was taken to local wildlife rescue Salthaven West, who will work to get her back into the wild.