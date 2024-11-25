Regina police release images of suspects following early morning armed robbery

Regina police are looking for a pair of suspects following an early morning armed robbery in the city’s downtown on Monday.

In a social media post, Regina police released an image of two people who are currently wanted for questioning.

The alleged armed robbery occurred on the 2100 block of Broad Street, Regina police said.

The service didn’t specify the exact location of the armed robbery or if anyone was injured.

Those with information are asked to contact Regina police or Crime Stoppers.