Regina police say 'break-in instruments' were seized in traffic stop

Police say several charges were laid after officers found a stolen vehicle roaming the streets of Regina.

At around 6 p.m. on March 27, officers with the Regina Police Service (RPS) found a stolen vehicle traveling in the area of 1st Avenue and Queen Street, according to police.

Police stopped the vehicle on the 1000 block of Queen Street.

The driver was arrested without incident in the area.

RPS said a search of the suspect led to officers finding weapons.

A 29-year-old Regina man was charged with possession of a weapon, possession of break-in instruments and carrying a concealed weapon among other counts.

The accused is set to make his first appearance on these charges in provincial court on March 28.