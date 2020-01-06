Regina police seek information after discovery of dead woman
Published Monday, January 6, 2020 9:09AM CST
The sign in front of Regina Police Headquarters is pictured in this file photo. (Brendan Ellis/CTV News)
REGINA -- The Regina Police Service and the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service are investigating the death of a woman.
On Sunday evening at 11 p.m. police were called to a home in the 1500 block of Cameron St. The caller said a woman appeared to be deceased.
Police are working to identify the woman, and notify next of kin.
Anyone will information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.