

Brendan Ellis, CTV Regina





The Regina Police Service held its annual showcase at the Brandt Centre on Thursday afternoon.

More than 2,000 elementary school students took in demonstrations of the K9 Unit, explosives dismantling and SWAT Teams.

The event gives the police an opportunity to engage the community, and give people a firsthand look at the type of work that goes into protecting the city.

“This gives a chance for people to meet the men and women who do the job, have a look at some of the tools and techniques we use on a daily basis. And I think it just generally gives the community a better sense of who we are as a police service and the service we provide to the community,” said Chief Evan Bray of the Regina Police Service.

The showcase is a unique opportunity for the Regina Police Service to recruit people to consider a career in law enforcement.

Based on a report by Joey Slattery