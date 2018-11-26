

CTV Regina





The board of police commissioners is presenting the Regina Police Service’s 2019 operating and capital budgets at city council on Monday.

The police is expecting $92 million is expenditures and about $10 million in revenue for a operating budget of $82.5 million.

This is an increase of six per cent from 2018.

The police are requesting $4 million from the capital budget for expenditures such as facility development, communications, information technology, emergency services equipment and fleet vehicles.

While the capital budget is provided by the city, in past years it’s been subsidized by SGI and the police general reserve.

This report will be tabled for a special city council budget meeting on Dec. 10.