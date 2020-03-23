REGINA -- Regina police are reminding the public that they are required by law to limit social gatherings, after officers broke up a party on Sunday night.

The party took place Sunday night around 10 p.m. When officers arrived, they found around 30 people inside a house. A Regina police officer tweeted about the incident.

Here's one; Officers attend a noisy party, drunk ppl everywhere inside the house. Upwards of 30 ppl, when asked if he was aware of a pandemic and its advised to not congregate in groups over 5, he says " isn't that just if you're outside?!"@RpsPatrol1 @reginapolice pic.twitter.com/NsN3lchQYY — Cst. Jim Monaghan 647 (@RPSTrafficUnit) March 23, 2020

The service said many people are not getting the message that they should not be gathering at all during the COVID-19 pandemic as the virus spreads quickly and easily.

“People are getting hung up on the numbers, how many can I gather with? What we want people to understand is the intent behind that messaging,” Les Parker with the Regina Police Service said. “We want people to limit their gatherings, go to the grocery store once a week when need be and just stay home until we can figure this out.”