

CTV Regina





The Regina police will be conducting a training exercise on Wednesday afternoon that will see two SWAT teams on location in west Regina.

The first team will be on scene in the Evraz Place parking lot south of the Brandt Centre, and the second will be on the 1000 block of Wascana Street. Residents can expect to see a number of police vehicles on scene during this time.

The training exercise will start around noon, and will wrap up around 3 p.m.

Regina police members take part in several of these training exercises throughout the year. Residents should not be alarmed if they see the training exercise.